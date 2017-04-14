Braves A-list members' commemorative tickets delivery delayed

At least one portion of the Braves season opener experience won't be perfect for A-list members, the team's season ticket holders.

Some A-list members will have to print their tickets at home for the first seven games, "due to unexpected printing and shipping delays" on the commemorative tickets for the team's first season at SunTrust Park in Cobb County.

Those season ticket holders who have already received their tickets will be able to use the hard copies without issues. Those who have not will have to either print their tickets at home or use their MLB Ballpark app.

The team apologized to A-list members in an email sent to them on Wednesday.

"Our goal is to always provide outstanding service and in this case, we have come up short. We know Friday is going to be a special day and we hope this helps alleviate any concerns with your tickets," the email said.

Print-at-home tickets will invalidate any printed tickets that ticketholders may have already, so be sure to avoid that confusion, according to the team.

