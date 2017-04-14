Teen arrested for leaving threatening notes in girls' bathroom at school

Hall County Police arrested a 17-year-old they said left threatening notes in the girl's bathroom at North Hall High School.

The teen, who CBS46 has chosen not to identify, is a student at the school. She was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats on Thursday, April 13.

Police said the school's resource officer and administrators discovered notes in the girls' bathroom that read "bomb" on several separate occasions before tracing them back to the student.

A search of the student's backpack revealed approximately one hundred handwritten notes with the words: bomb, bomba, ISIS, and bomb at 10:30 a.m., written on them, police said.

The teen was booked into the Hall County Jail. Police said the incidents remain under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

