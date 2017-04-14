Lawyers: I-85 fire suspect being "scapegoated"; GDOT should be held accountable

The attorneys representing Basil Eleby, the man accused of starting a fire that led to the collapse of a portion of I-85, gathered at the Fulton County courthouse Friday, April 14, 2017. (SOURCE: WGCL)

The team of attorneys who volunteered to represent Basil Eleby, the man accused of starting the fire that burned under a section of Interstate 85, said their client is being scapegoated.

The five attorneys, all of whom said they will represent Eleby for no charge, gathered at the Fulton County Courthouse on Friday afternoon and said Eleby, accused of starting the fire which later caused a portion of the interstate to collapse, could be any of our family members.

Authorities allege they have witness testimony which says Eleby started the fire under Interstate 85 while smoking crack-cocaine.

His lawyers say Eleby has a mental illness and his a homeless man and deny he was involved in the fire in any way. They say he is being used as a scapegoat after GDOT stored the flammable materials under the overpass.

The fire under and resulting collapse of a section Interstate 85 is expected to cause commute headaches for metro Atlanta drivers until mid-June, when construction on the road is expected to be complete.

Authorities allege Eleby started the fire that spread to piles of conduit that have been stored under the overpass near the GA-400 exit for 10 years. Since the fire, the conduit that was stored is nowhere to be found under any bridges across the state.

The failure of the I-85 overpass was so catastrophic that the National Transportation Safety Board wants to monitor the investigation, in part to look into the issue of storing flammable materials under bridges.

"We did an assessment of our bridges, and anything that may have been stored under them, so it's safe to say there are no other locations with this HDPE conduit stored under them here in Georgia," says commissioner Russell McMurry.

