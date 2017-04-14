From Turner to SunTrust, a look back at the Braves' move to Cobb

On November 11, 2013, reporters gathered at Turner Field for an announcement from the Braves that, by all accounts, not a single journalist had any notion was about to be delivered.

The news was delivered by team executives Mike Plant and Derek Schiller, and the announcement sent shock waves throughout baseball and the southeast: the Braves were moving out of Turner Field, to a new stadium in Cobb County. The team said the move was based largely on their desire to be able to control and develop their own land, something they were not able to do at Turner Field because the facility and adjacent land was owned and leased by the city of Atlanta and Fulton County.

"We will be partners with Cobb County, it'll be a public private partnership," said Schiller that day.

Anger boiled over in some corners of Atlanta city and Fulton County governments, with shocked leaders having to come to terms with the reality they were about to lose the team that had called downtown Atlanta home since 1966.

"I kind of got angry. I'll be honest, I was angry," said City Councilwoman Carla Smith, her district being the home of Turner Field.

The move to Cobb County was orchestrated behind closed doors by county leaders and the Braves, and was kept secret throughout the summer until the announcement in November. A series of town hall meetings between commissioners and residents followed, giving people a chance to voice their concerns and support.

But the deal had essentially already been cut, and with the exception of Lisa Cupid, it was supported and agreed to by Cobb Commissioners late in November of 2013.

Then-Cobb County Chairman Tim Lee wound up losing his job largely because of the Braves' deal, with Mike Boyce winning the 2016 election on the wings of his promise to run an open and transparent government.

Many voters were upset with Lee over his perceived lack of transparency in orchestrating the deal, though Lee and other officials contended the deal never could have been negotiated in public if there was any hope of meeting the Braves' time line and acquiring their desired piece of property.

Groundbreaking in September of 2014 saw Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in attendance, making clear his expectations that Suntrust Park would become a crown jewel of baseball.

"The scope of the development is so broad," said Manfred at the groundbreaking. "I think Atlanta will be one of the premier facilities in Major League Baseball once (the stadium and the Battery is) complete, I really do."

Construction pushed forward, and deadlines were met. Concerns over traffic were answered by new road and pedestrian access projects, with the hope that more parking spaces spread in all directions around the stadium would help mitigate parking and traffic problems.

Tim Lee was expected to be in attendance Friday night, coming down from Habersham County where he took a job as Director of Economic Development.

Said Lee in a statement, "Today is an historic day for Cobb County. I am proud to have been part of the team in Cobb County that helped make this vision a reality. It is so much more than I imagined."

