Gwinnett County to throw out 89 cases involving fired police officers

Robert McDonald, left, and Michael Bongiovanni were fired from the Gwinnett County Police department after they were caught on tape stomping and punching a suspect during a traffic stop and subsequent arrest. (SOURCE: Gwinnett County Police)

The Gwinnett County solicitor general said their office will throw out all cases involving two officers who were fired after cell phone videos of an arrest surfaced Thursday.

Rosanna Szabo dismissed all cases in which former officers Robert McDonald and Michael Bongiovanni were the principal officer or a necessary witness, the office said in a press release on Friday afternoon.

Szabo's office said they are the prosecuting authority for misdemeanor cases and traffic offenses in the country and their primary "mission is to ensure justice for all Gwinnett citizens."

Criminal investigations opened after officers shown punching, stomping handcuffed man

"In many cases, justice calls for a conscientious and thorough prosecution. However, when police officers betray the public’s trust and confidence, justice demands that all those cases that depend on their credibility be dismissed without delay," the office said in an email.

Thursday, Gwinnett county police said they terminated Master Police Officer Robert McDonald and Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni from the department after videos surfaced of their traffic stop and subsequent arrest of Demetrius Hollins.

Police have also opened criminal investigations into both officers.

A bystander posted the recorded video to social media.

Another video later surfaced of the same arrest, showing Bongiovanni punching the same man in the head.

Gwinnett County officer punches man

