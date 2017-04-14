Donkeys, pigs, ducks among 350 animals rescued from north Georgia property

More than 350 animals had to be rescued from a property in Habersham County, according to The Humane Society.

Habersham County is about 87 miles northeast of Atlanta.

Officials say they responded to the property around 5 p.m. on April 12 after receiving a barking complaint.

When crews arrived on the property, they say they found animals living in deplorable living conditions.

Officials say they rescued dogs, puppies, cats, donkeys, pigs, chickens, ducks, doves, bunnies, a horse and an alpaca.

“No animal should be forced to live in conditions like we’ve seen today,” said Jessica Lauginiger, manager of animal crimes for The Humane Society of the United States. “We’re thankful to the Habersham County Department of Animal Care and Control and the local organizations that have answered the call to help these animals.”

