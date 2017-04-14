North Hall High School Student arrested for terroristic threats

Destiny Kaila Sanchez, a student at North Hall High School has been arrested for terroristic threats.

The 17-year-old sophomore was taken into custody by the Hall County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) on Thursday April 13.

A statement was released by the school system:

"Destiny Kaila Sanchez was seen on hall surveillance cameras exiting a hall bathroom shortly before a written bomb threat had been found there. After being brought to the office, Sanchez had her backpack searched, which contained hand written threats sealed in a plastic sandwich bag matching the threats found in the bathroom."

According to HCSO, Sanchez had 100 notes in her backpack containing the words "bomb", "bomba," "ISIS" and "bomb at 10:30" written on them.

Sanchez is now on suspension from school.

