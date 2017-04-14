5-year-old dies after injury at Sun Dial Restaurant in Atlanta

A 5-year-old child has died after being injured at the Sun Dial Restaurant in downtown Atlanta.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A spokesperson with Atlanta police says Charlie Holt's body got caught between a wall and the rotating floor.

The restaurant is known for slowly rotating at the top of the Westin Hotel.

Police say Holt and his family were having lunch at the restaurant after traveling from Charlotte, NC. They were not staying at the hotel, according to authorities.

"The mother and father were sitting at the table, the kid was out wandering like kids will do," said APD Sergeant Warren Pickard. "Somehow he found himself in a critical situation where he was lodged in between the rotating floor and the wall and the child succumbed to his injuries."

Westin Hotel manager George Reed issues this statement regarding Holt's death:

"There was a tragic accident at the hotel involving a young boy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

The restaurant will be closed for the weekend.

