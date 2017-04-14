Video of teen drowning prompts lawsuit against Cobb County School District

Disturbing new video has surfaced of a North Cobb High School student drowning while on a class field trip.

The teen died while on a school field trip to Belize in 2016. It was captured on a camera strapped to the head of the drowning victim, 14-year-old Tomari Jackson.

The family's attorney tells CBS46 the recording proves the school district, the chaperones and the owner of the excursion were negligent in his death.

"Yesterday was 14 months [since] his death, but today marks the realization that I will never see my son again," says the teen's mother, Adell Forbes. "He will never say, 'Mom, I love you,' which he said multiple times a day. He was my only son."

Forbes has now seen the video, which shows the moments leading up to the drowning of her son. She says the video prompted her decision to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the Cobb County School District.

"I am led to believe by what I saw in the video that his safety was never a priority," says Forbes.

Attorney CK Hoffler says just two weeks ago, U.S. government officials recovered a camera the teen was wearing to document his excursion.

"Tomari's body was found in 25 feet of water," says Hoffler. "He was within arms-length of those other children and those chaperones."

Attorney's showed us the video but would not provide us a copy.

In the video, you can see chaperones several feet away, then toward the last minutes of the video the teen goes under water and comes back up to the surface several times. His arms are frantically waving, all the while he is surrounded by dozens of classmates.

You hear the teen struggling to breathe. He even passes by several students, yelling, "Help!" twice.

He's seen tapping a student on the shoulder for help, but no one comes to his aid.

His camera then tilts upward toward the sky and the 14-year-old goes under for good.

Now, Forbes says someone should be held accountable.

We want to make it clear we reached out to all defendants. We haven't heard back from the chaperones in the suit. The excursion owner and the Cobb County School District said they cannot comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.