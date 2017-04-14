2 dead, 1 injured in Stone Mountain murder-suicide

Two people are dead and another is injured following a shooting in Stone Mountain Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Rock Shadow Court, according to a DeKalb County dispatcher.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man and a 35-year-old man both shot and deceased. A 25 year-old man was also shot. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No word on any arrests but a police investigation finds the shooting was the result of a murder-suicide.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

