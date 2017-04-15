Mother waits 4 years for trial to begin in case of slain son

Bobby Smith Sr. and his wife Cynthia have been grieving the loss of their son Bobby "B.J." Smith Jr for four years.

B.J. Smith was a senior finance major at Tuskegee University. He was gunned downed at a block party near campus in September of 2013. Witnesses told police he was an innocent bystander, out with friends having fun.

Monday, the trial for the suspects accused in his death will begin in Macon County, Alabama. Cynthia Smith says she's frustrated it's taken so long for the trial to start but she's ready to see her son get justice.

"Ever since the DA from Tuskegee called us and told us about this my stomach has been sick because now I have to look at these people face to face and sit there and hear them say "I didn't mean to", "It was an accident", said Smith. "If your shooting where there's a crowd of 300 people, you think you're going to hit somebody?"

The 21-year-old was a star athlete at South Cobb High School.

"My wife got him into tennis and he ended up playing on the Tuskegee tennis team, but initially he went there on a football scholarship," said Bobby Smith, B.J.'s father.

Although his parents said they are proud of his athletic and academic accomplishments, the Smith's said they are most proud of the man their son became.

"People came here, even parents, talking about how B.J. touched them when he went to Tuskegee for homecoming and how B.J. did this and B.J. did that. I knew some of the things, but I had no idea how he's made an impact on people's lives," said Cynthia Smith.

