Shoplifting suspect shoots loss prevention officer at Walmart

By WGCL Digital Team
DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A man accused of shooting a Walmart loss prevention officer is behind bars after he was arrested on Wednesday.

Shahid Smalls, 22, is accused of shooting the officer after he tried to stop Smalls from shoplifting at the store in DeKalb County on March 31.

Smalls has been charged with aggravated assault.

No word on the condition of the officer.

