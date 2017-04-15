Today's the Day! April the Giraffe gives birth

After weeks of waiting, April the Giraffe finally gave birth at the Animal Adventure Park in New York.

The 15 year-old giraffe gave birth to her fourth calf.

According to the Animal Adventure website, the calf will weigh about 150 pounds and will be about six feet tall at birth. Officials at the park say a naming contest will be held once the calf is born.

Watch the video below

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.