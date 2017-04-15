Marietta teens rescued from rip current in Florida

Five teens aboard a tour bus in Florida were hospitalized after they were pulled into a rip current after stopping at the beach on Friday.

The incident happened near Patrick Air Force Base in coastal Brevard County.

The tour bus stopped at the beach to allow passengers a chance to swim in the ocean.

The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

