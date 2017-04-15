Funeral held for fallen Cobb County firefighter

Marietta firefighter Ron Herens, 24, died in a car accident while vacationing in California.

A celebration of life was held Wednesday for a Georgia firefighter killed in a crash in Los Angeles.

Ron Herens, 23, of Powder Springs died when the vehicle in which he was riding in with two other firemen from Georgia was involved in a wreck in Marina Del Ray. Marina Del Ray is in the Los Angeles area.

Herens was ejected and died at the scene. Firefighters Dillon Guest and Doug Blanchard, were also in the vehicle. They were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Heren's body was flown into Hartsfield Jackson Airport in Atlanta Saturday morning. A procession to the West Cobb Funeral Home followed.

The celebration of life was held on April 19 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Chapel in Powder Springs.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has ordered flags in Cobb County to be lowered to half staff in his honor.

