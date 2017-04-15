Shaq to pay for funeral of teen who shot himself on Instagram live

NBA Hall of Fame player Shaquille O' Neal says he will pay for the funeral of the 13 year-old boy who accidentally shot himself while streaming to Instagram Live.

Family members say Malachi Hemphill traded his iPhone for the gun about four days before shooting himself. They believe his death didn't have to happen if someone had spoken up.

Heart-stopping screenshots show Malachi Stephens' last social media post, which showed the danger he had right by his side.

His father, Ernest Stephens, tells CBS46 it was Malachi's mother who kicked in his locked bedroom door and found her son.

The bullet hit the teen in the head.

"When the accident happened inside that room, he was fighting from the time it happened, before the ambulance got here, he was still fighting," says his father.

Malachi later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

According to website TMZ, Shaq heard the news of his death and told the family, who didn't have insurance for Malachi, that he'd pay for the cost of his burial. O'Neal has paid for the funerals of several people whose families were unable to afford them.

His funeral will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m. at Living Faith Tabernacle in Forest Park.

