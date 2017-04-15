Woman dead after valet driver plows into crowd of people

A woman was killed and five people were injured after a valet driver plowed into them near a restaurant in Midtown Atlanta early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just after midnight near Einstein's restaurant on Juniper Street.

Police say the valet driver was parking a vehicle when he forgot to fully shift into park. The vehicle began to roll forward and when the valet driver caught up and jumped in, he accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

The car plowed into a group of people standing near another vehicle. The woman, later identified as 33 year-old Ebony McRae-Curley, was pinned in-between the vehicles. She was taken to Grady Hospital where she later passed away.

The five others were taken to Grady Hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear if the valet driver will faces charges.

Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.