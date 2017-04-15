"Grow House" proves money does grow on trees

While the state of Georgia works on the passage of a medical marijuana bill, it’s been legal in California for several years now.

A new movie called “Grow House” is a comedy about two guys in California that decide to grow medical marijuana to pay off a debt.

On Thursday night, the stars of the film, Lil Duval, DeRay Davis and Faizon Love hosted a private “green carpet” screening of the upcoming film at Regal Atlantic Station.

Some of the celebrities in attendance included Shaquita Smith of NCIS: New Orleans, Amber Parker-Jones and Joel Rush of OWN/Tyler Perry’s “If Loving You Is Wrong”, and Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy.

“Grow House” hits theatres on April 20.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.