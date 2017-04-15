Victim fatally shot after giving homeless man a pair of shoes

A man has been found guilty for the 2015 fatal shooting of a U.S. Army Sergeant who served three tours in Afghanistan.

Harold Dodson, 22, was convicted by a jury for several charges including murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to authorities, Sergeant Ating Eminue parked his car at the intersection of Pine Street and Peachtree Street. He noticed Dodson and decided to give him a pair of shoes.

The suspect became loud and began to argue with Eminue regarding the shoes. Dodson then pulled out a gun and shot the victim four times. An innocent bystander was also shot in the leg as a result of the shooting.

A judge sentenced Dodson to life without the possibility of parole plus 30 years to serve in prison.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.