Easter Sunday Forecast

The weather for Easter Sunday will be a continuation of what we've seen all week- partly cloudy skies with highs around 80.

A few t-showers are possible tomorrow afternoon, mainly in the north Georgia mountains.



Storm chances increase Monday and Tuesday as a cold front stalls across Tennessee. Scattered t-storms are likely both days, and a few storms could have heavy rain and small hail.

