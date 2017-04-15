GSU graduate students help create youth mentoring program

Graduate students enrolled in Georgia State University's master of social work program have partnered with Real Youth, a Georgia non-profit organization, to create a youth mentoring program which benefits youth who identify as LGBTQ and their allies.

"Real Youth fills a vacuum within the community by providing guidance and resources for youth who face unique challenges based on their sexual and gender identities," said Alisa Sanford, a graduate student.

The program guidelines state the mentor will provide academic help, career exploration assistance, emotional support and social experiences.

Sanford said their work with Real Youth has helped them grow as professionals and they are proud of the work the organization is doing.

"Working with Real Youth has helped our group learn how to develop partnerships, foster change and help grow an organization within the community." Sanford adds.

The student's collaboration will serve as their community project, more commonly referred to as a thesis project.

The Real Youth organization said its goal is to enhance and sustain the health and well-being of young people ages 13 to 25 of all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Click here for more information on the Real Youth Mentoring Program, including how you can become a mentor.

