Atlanta Dream select three in 2017 WNBA Draft

Three new players have been selected to join the Atlanta Dream Basketball Team.
Syracuse guard Brittney Sykes, Tennessee guard Jordan Reynolds, and Duke forward Oderah Chidom were all selected Thursday night.
“We are very excited and happy to select Brittney Sykes at No. 7,” Head Coach Michael Cooper said. “She is an excellent defensive player as well as a nice person that will fit well with our team. She will help with our goal of winning a championship.
“Jordan and Oderah will provide us depth as we begin training camp later this month.”
Atlanta Dream training camp will open April 23 at the Riverside EpiCenter.
The Dream home opener is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 against the visiting Chicago Sky. Season and group tickets are available now. Single-game tickets go on sale April 2. For more information, visit atlantadream.net or call 877.977.7729.
