Cobb County's largest Easter egg hunt

Families flocked to Cobb County Saturday morning for the county's largest Easter egg hunt.

The free event took place at Al Bishop Softball Complex in Marietta.

Adults and children were able to participate in a wide range of activities in addition to the egg hunt which included art activities, live entertainment, inflatables, hula-hoop contest, tug-of-war, musical chairs, food truck and vendors.

There were five egg hunts that were broken down into age groups.

