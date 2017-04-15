Man fatally shot in College Park

Police in Clayton County are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday afternoon at the Highland Woods Apartments in College Park.

According to officials, officers were on general patrol around Riverdale Road and Garden Walk Blvd when they heard what they believed to be gunshots coming from the 5700 block of Riverdale Road in College Park.

Officers checked the complex and located 20-year-old Fanoris Jermaine Jackson Jr., on the pavement suffering from gunshot wounds.

When officers got out of their vehicles to help Jackson, witnesses on the scene told officers the suspect was running from the scene. A foot chase ensued but officers were not able to catch the suspect.

The suspect is described as a male, wearing all black between 5’9”-5’11” between 150-160 lbs.

Jackson was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Clayton County detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information regarding the details of this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.