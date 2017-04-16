Thousands head to Stone Mountain for annual Easter Sunday service

Notorious international jewel thief Doris Payne, who has been a suspect in several shoplifting incidents dating back to the 1950's, is in trouble again.More >
Notorious international jewel thief Doris Payne, who has been a suspect in several shoplifting incidents dating back to the 1950's, is in trouble again.More >
A Georgia lawmaker will weigh in on the investigation of a DeKalb County police officer's use of force against a woman at a convenience store which was caught on camera.More >
A Georgia lawmaker will weigh in on the investigation of a DeKalb County police officer's use of force against a woman at a convenience store which was caught on camera.More >
A tire fire at an abandoned prison farm in DeKalb County on Sunday sent plumes of smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.More >
A tire fire at an abandoned prison farm in DeKalb County on Sunday sent plumes of smoke into the sky that could be seen for miles.More >
One man distracted a victim, while another man stole his wallet. Investigators say the two men have been targeting the elderly for more than a year.More >
One man distracted a victim, while another man stole his wallet. Investigators say the two men have been targeting the elderly for more than a year.More >
Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Stone Mountain.More >
Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Stone Mountain.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Parents of a young woman have leveled very serious allegations against high-profile entertainer R. Kelly, saying he is holding their daughter against her will at a home in Johns Creek.More >
Parents of a young woman have leveled very serious allegations against high-profile entertainer R. Kelly, saying he is holding their daughter against her will at a home in Johns Creek.More >
Nestled in the mountains of north Georgia, there’s a new deputy in Dahlonega and to some he’s no stranger.More >
Nestled in the mountains of north Georgia, there’s a new deputy in Dahlonega and to some he’s no stranger.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >