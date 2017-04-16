Thousands head to Stone Mountain for annual Easter Sunday service

Thousands of people watched the sun rise over Stone Mountain for Easter Sunday service, an annual tradition that dates back to the 1940's.

The annual service, which began in 1944, draws people from all across Georgia and has been growing in popularity. It's a non-denominational service and is welcome to everyone.

Most people gather at the top of the mountain for the service but for those who don't want to go to the top, there's also a ceremony at the base of the Memorial Lawn.

Service has started & people continue to pour in. Hundreds on top of the mountain for #SunriseService, another crowd at the base @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/ugUzpmOWoi — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) April 16, 2017

The Summit Skyride is available to transport people to the top of the mountain. It is $8 to the top and $12 round trip. You'll also have to pay the admission into the park but church vans and buses can enter for free.

The service began at 7 a.m. and featured a choir and several ministers.

