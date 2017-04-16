7 Wounded in Ohio club shooting, police say

By Joe Sutton CNN

A shooting at an after-hours club in Ohio left seven people injured early Sunday, police said.

Of those wounded, two are in critical condition, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police received calls of the shooting in northeast Columbus at 3:20 a.m. ET.

Developing story - more to come

