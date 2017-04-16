Uber driver says Opening Night at SunTrust was worst experience she's had with company

Amy Barnes has been an Uber driver for over a year and she says picking up passengers at SunTrust Park on Friday was the worst experience she's ever had while working for the ride-share company.

"There were people fighting for rides. There were people waiving cash to get a ride. It took some people two hours to get a ride," said Barnes.

As fans spilled out into the streets after the game, many had their cell phones in hand, desperately trying to get a ride.

"It was a complete fiasco. I'd never seen such a crowd. Frankly it was quite dangerous," continued Barnes.

Uber says the reason for the fiasco is because the company was testing a new pilot program. Instead of linking up with a specific driver, riders were instead sent a pin code. They were supposed to wait in line for the next available driver, which Barnes says didn't happen.

"The people at the back of the crowd they would come from the back and take all the cars leaving the front people not knowing anything," says Barnes.

CBS46 also received calls from customers who say they're paying higher prices than expected for Uber rides from SunTrust Park.

To fix the mess, Uber is working with the Braves and Cobb County police to ensure better crowd control. More officers will be monitoring the Braves' Uber pickup zone, making sure riders and lines stay in order.

