Mother says UPS driver left note after backing over family dog

A Washington woman says she couldn't believe the less-than-compassionate note allegedly left to her by a UPS driver who accidentally killed her family dog by backing over him.

Cynthia Wakelin had the message scribbled across a shipping note on a package being delivered to her that read "Sorry, but backed over Toby. He's dead over by where I turn around. I didn't see him behind me. Sorry."

She says she found the note when she came home with her children and had to explain it to them.

Wakelin writes that she's trying to change UPS policy by posting the note, saying "Leaving a note is not OK!"

The dog, Toby, was 14 years-old.

A post shared by @teamyummymummy on Apr 11, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

A post shared by @teamyummymummy on Apr 9, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

