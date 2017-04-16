Hosea Feed the Hungry celebrates last Easter at current location

Aileen Pillows has been coming to Hosea Helps events for years. On Sunday, she was picking out new clothing, grateful that it's at no charge.

"I think its wonderful because they help anybody," she said of the organization. "They never turn anybody away no matter who they are."

Elisabeth Omilami, Hosea Williams' daughter and the Executive Director of Hosea Helps said since 1970 her family has worked to serve those often overlooked.

"We are here to fill in that gap for those working poor families as well as homeless people and unemployed people," she said.

And there was more to Sunday's festival than just free clothes.

"We have medical care," Omilami explained. "We have fruits and vegetables for people living in food deserts. We have clothing. We have hair cuts."

CBS46 found Willie Heard getting a haircut.

"It's amazing," he said. "It's a good thing to help the ones who cant help themselves. It's a blessing."

Sunday was a very unique Easter at Hosea Helps headquarters because it will be the last one they'll celebrate at their current headquarters. After more than 20 years in the same building on the westside, the nonprofit is having to move.

"I like being here and the community wants us here, " said COO Afemo Omilami. "It just didn't work out financially."

Hosea Feed the Hungry can no longer afford the building on Donnelly Avenue as the westside continues to gentrify. CBS46 News has learned their rent will double at the end of their lease in June, jumping from $4500 per month to $9000 per month. They have their eyes set on another building but they are 200 thousand dollars short.

They're now in the process of fundraising.

"It's going to be a challenge but we need the people of Atlanta," Elisabeth said.

Despite the challenge, those with the organization remain optimistic.

"No matter where we go, we're going to do the exact same thing," said Afemo.

