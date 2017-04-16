Morehouse alum named first African-American Chancellor of UMass Dartmouth

Teacher shortages in the Cobb County School District was just one of several issues addressed during an orientation Tuesday.More >
Teacher shortages in the Cobb County School District was just one of several issues addressed during an orientation Tuesday.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
A change to the start of the Cobb County school year has parents and students fuming on social media.More >
Are you at least 21 years old and in need of a job? The Clayton County Public Schools Department of Transportation could be the place for you.More >
Are you at least 21 years old and in need of a job? The Clayton County Public Schools Department of Transportation could be the place for you.More >
When the school year begins for school districts across metro Atlanta, many students will be greeted by substitute teachers rather than permanent ones.More >
When the school year begins for school districts across metro Atlanta, many students will be greeted by substitute teachers rather than permanent ones.More >
Big bucks are being spent to feed students across America, and thousands of nutrition experts are in Atlanta learning how that money is being spent at the National Conference of the School Nutrition Association.More >
Big bucks are being spent to feed students across America, and thousands of nutrition experts are in Atlanta learning how that money is being spent at the National Conference of the School Nutrition Association.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Parents of a young woman have leveled very serious allegations against high-profile entertainer R. Kelly, saying he is holding their daughter against her will at a home in Johns Creek.More >
Parents of a young woman have leveled very serious allegations against high-profile entertainer R. Kelly, saying he is holding their daughter against her will at a home in Johns Creek.More >
Nestled in the mountains of north Georgia, there’s a new deputy in Dahlonega and to some he’s no stranger.More >
Nestled in the mountains of north Georgia, there’s a new deputy in Dahlonega and to some he’s no stranger.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >