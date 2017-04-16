Morehouse alum named first African-American Chancellor of UMass Dartmouth

Dr. Robert E. Johnson, a Morehouse College alumnus, was named the first African-American chancellor of the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.

Johnson currently serves as president of Becker College in Worcester, Mass. He has held this title since 2010.

In an interview with the Boston Business Journal, UMass President Martin Meehan said Johnson is a "change agent" who has the ability to inspire the Dartmouth campus.

Johnson has served in administrative roles at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio; the University of Dayton; Oakland University and Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.

He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Morehouse College. He received his master’s degree in education from the University of Cincinnati and his doctorate in higher education administration from Touro University International.

