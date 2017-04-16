Spelman College names Sharon Davies Provost, Vice President of Academic Affairs

Sharon Davies will take on a new role at Spelman College. Effective June 1, 2017, Davies will be the college's Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Davies will serve as a key member of Spelman's leadership team and will have a pivotal role in assuring the execution of the college's new strategic plan and the implementation of the plan's initiatives.

"Ms. Davies joins Spelman at an exciting time in the college’s history as we are formulating a strategic plan that will profoundly impact Spelman's academic future and assesses the 21st century skills and knowledge our students require to be leaders in the global community,” said Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D.

Davies joins Spelman from The Ohio State University where she is Vice Provost for Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer.

