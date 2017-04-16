Thunderstorms likely Monday and Tuesday

After a very dry week, this week is looking much more active.



Thunderstorms are likely both Monday and Tuesday as a cold front stalls in our area. Monday, storms are mostly likely in the late afternoon and evening from Atlanta to the north. On Tuesday, widespread t-showers are expected across the entire area.



These storms will be disorganized and slow moving. The main threat is hail, but because they will move so slowly, localized flooding is also a threat.



Rain chances linger into Wednesday, but things should dry out for the end of the week.

