Georgia MBA team takes first place for second year in a row at real estate competition

A University of Georgia MBA team won first place at the School Challenge case competition sponsored by the Atlanta chapter of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties.

This is the second year a UGA team has come in first place at the competition.

The Georgia team consisted of students Matt Green, Josh Williams, Cody Hughes and Peter Farag, with assistance from faculty adviser Richard Daniels, director of Executive and Professional MBA programs and a professor of management, and industry coaches Jay O'Meara of CBRE and Andy Kroll of Trimont Advisors, both alumni of the Terry College.

The team won the competition by providing the best solution to a case that required the students to suggest suitable properties for a 1,000-employee firm planning to move to Atlanta.

"What I liked most about their solution is that, while they solved the real estate riddle, they never lost sight of the business case-that a publicly traded company must deliver shareholder value in every decision it makes," said Anne Cooper, team adviser and director of MBA student experience at UGA. "That's what made the case for their recommendation."

The win is the 10th for the Georgia MBA program, tying Emory's record for most first-place finishes in the event's 25-year history.

