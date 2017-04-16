Fire damages home in Hall County - CBS46 News

Fire damages home in Hall County

By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
Source: Hall County Fire Services
HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Hall County Fire officials are investigating a fire that damaged a home on Remington Drive, Sunday evening.

It is not clear if anyone was home when the fire erupted.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

