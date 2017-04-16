GBI releases video of officer-involved shooting in Auburn, Ga.

An officer-involved shooting sent one man to the hospital in Auburn and the GBI has released a video that captured the situation unfold.

According to authorities, a man was shot multiple times after he attempted to shoot an officer.

Officer Billy Willis arrived to the scene of a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Wages Road. A female inside the home told the officer a male aggressor had left the scene and ran into a wooded area behind the home.

Another police authority on the scene, Sgt. Jeff Scott, searched the area and encountered 46-year-old Stephen Frank Nichols. Nichols drew a firearm and fired at Scott. Scott returned fire and hit Nichols several times.

"Nichols attempted to provide false information, pretending to be a witness and not the individual Sgt.Scott was looking for," said GBI Special Agent in Charge Mike Ayers. "During the conversation Scott had with Mr. Nichols, Nichols produced a firearm and discharged that firearm at the officer."

Nichols was transported to Gwinnett Medical Center where he is in serious condition. No officers were injured during the incident.

