Crash causes chemical spill on downtown connector, drivers cited

Crews worked to clear a toxic chemical spill on the downtown connector at 10th Street in Atlanta and all lanes were closed for about four hours before fully reopening around 7:30 a.m.

The spill was from an accident involving an SUV and a tractor trailer carrying the hazardous chemical Benzoyl Chloride. The chemical is not considered to be life threatening.

Only minor injuries were reported.

The roadway was closed between Peachtree Street and 17th Street.

Both drivers involved received citations.

The closure also caused Georgia State University officials to delay classes at the downtown campus until 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Due to an accident, lanes are closed on Interstate 75/85 at North Ave. The Downtown Atlanta campus has been delayed until 10am. — Georgia State U. (@GeorgiaStateU) April 17, 2017

Cortez Stafford with Atlanta Fire Department provides an update on current situation on downtown connector, MORE: https://t.co/wSzo11ZXID pic.twitter.com/vfZamdnMUe — CBS46 (@cbs46) April 17, 2017

