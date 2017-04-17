Mother, 2-year-old dead following assault at Buford home

A 2-year-old child and his mother are dead following a domestic incident at a home in Gwinnett County late Sunday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at the home on Tybee Drive in Buford.

According to police, the homeowner called them saying his son, identified as 32-year-old Brandon Williams, had admitted to choking the woman and child in a room they rent at the home. Williams walked up to a gas station where he was later apprehended by police. Officers said Williams and the victims were not related.

The woman has been identified by the homeowner as 30-year-old Natalie Nation. Her 2-year-old son was identified as Cole Nation.

Toddler dead, mother critically injured after assault at Gwinnett County home, here are family photos, FULL story: https://t.co/grozQrA1x1 pic.twitter.com/IT3ebsrdY6 — CBS46 (@cbs46) April 17, 2017

Williams has been charged with one count of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Officials at the hospital say Natalie Nation was taken to an area hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries at around 9:15 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine a motive.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.