Opposing rallies planned as race for District 6 heats up

Candidates on both sides are making their last push to entice voters as the race for Georgia's Sixth District heats up.

Leading Democrat candidate Jon Ossoff will meet with volunteers and supporters in Roswell, Marietta and Atlanta Monday.

Ossoff will be at the Marietta Canvass Lunch on Piedmont Road at 12 p.m. He'll then appear at the Sandy Springs Canvass Lunch on Glenridge Drive at 3 p.m. He'll end the day at Andretti's Indoor Karting and Games on Alpharetta Highway in Roswell at 8:30 p.m.

State Republicans will also hold a news conference Monday. Their message, anyone but Ossoff. They'll host a rally outside of the American Legion on Wills Road in Alpharetta at 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, recently released polls show Ossoff has a commanding lead over the other 17 candidates but he does not have the 50 percent, plus one needed to avoid a runoff.

Landmark Communications surveyed 500 likely voters last week and found that just over 45 percent said they would vote for Ossoff. Almost 17 and a half percent said they would vote for Karen Handel.

The special election is Tuesday, Count on CBS46 News for complete coverage.

