Bloody, naked stabbing suspect arrested after being tased at Walmart

A naked man suspected of stabbing three people is behind bars after he was arrested at a Walmart location on Saturday.

Police say 21 year-old Adam Scott was under the influence of LSD when he stabbed two men and a woman at a home on the 400 block of Meadow Lane in Athens. One man had a stab wound to his face while the other was stabbed in his back. The woman sustained a stab wound to her stomach. The victims are all recovering at this hour.

A short time later, officers received an indecent exposure call from workers at a Walmart location on Lexington Road. When they arrived on scene, the suspect was completely naked and covered in blood.

After giving the man commands to comply, the suspect refused and officers deployed a stun gun on him and placed him under arrest.

It is unclear what charges the man is facing.

