Police find taser encased in pack of cigarettes during traffic stop

The Kennesaw Police Department discovered an unusual item during a recent traffic stop, a taser gun encased in a pack of cigarettes.

Officers pulled over a vehicle and were speaking to the driver when they found the device.

The department writes in the post that "forgive us when we seem to act “too rigid” and “mean” when we say no to your request to “smoke” or “make a phone call” with your phone, etc... We’re just trying to make it home at the end of our shifts like everyone else out here."

It is unclear what charges the driver is facing.

