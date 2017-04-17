Rue 21 closing 400 stores, 12 locations in Georgia

Teen clothing retailer Rue 21 is closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business.



The privately held company is shuttering nearly 400 stores, leaving it more than 700 stores in 48 states.

Twelve stores in Georgia are slated to close. The locations to be shuttered are listed below.

GEORGIA

Mullins Crossing

4217 Washington Road (suite #4/5)

Evans, GA 30809-3069

Savannah Mall

14045 Abercom Street (sp #2616)

Savannah, GA

Milledgeville Mall

2400 North Columbia Street

Milledgeville, GA 31061

Rincon South Shopping Center

410 S. Columbia Avenue (suite 1)

Rincon, GA 31326

Columbus Park Crossing

5550 Whittlesey Boulevard (suite 580)

Columbus, GA 31909

Dublin Mall

2005 Veterans Boulevard (suite A20)

Dublin, GA 31021

Cordele Square

1007 East 16th Avenue (suite B)

Cordele, GA 31015

Victory Square

1915 E. Victory Square (suite K)

Savannah, GA 31409

Bartow Marketplace

289 Marketplace Boulevard

Cartersville, GA 30121

Lakeside Marketplace

3384 North Cobb Parkway (suite 170)

Acworth, GA 30101

North Point Mall

1000 North Point Circle (suite 1008)

Alpharetta, GA 30022

The Overlook

210 Line Creek Drive

Peachtree City, GA 30269

The company didn't say how soon the stores will close, though its website is promoting store-closing sales.

