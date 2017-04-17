WB lanes re-open on I-20 after road buckles in DeKalb County

Some westbound lanes are back open on I-20 after all lanes were previously closed between Flat Shoals Road and Gresham Road in DeKalb County when the interstate buckled.

Traffic diverted

I-20 westbound traffic is being diverted to I-285 in DeKalb County. No traffic from I-285 north or south is being allowed to exit onto I-20 westbound.

Motorcyclist injured

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was injured after running into a section of the buckled road. The condition of the motorcyclist is not currently known.

Work was being done by Atlanta Gas Light

DeKalb County police tell CBS46 that an underground gas leak caused a defect in the roadway, causing it to buckle. A crew was replacing a 36 inch gas line in the area and were filling the outdated pipe with cement, which caused the pressure to build up. That caused the pipe to burst and the roadway to buckle.

Crews estimate the the project could take up to 24 hours to repair so those who commute into the city using that route will most-likely have to find an alternate route.

CBS46's Traffic Solutions reporter Vince Sims talks with DeKalb County Fire Department Captain Eric Jackson about what happened

GDOT reports that drivers must get off at exit 63 or the Gresham Road exit, head north to Flat Shoals Road and then west to continue westbound on I-20. These are the roadways motorists must use:

Traveling on I-20 West: Must use exit 67 B for I-285 North

Traveling on I-285 North: Must use exit 46 B/I-20 Eastbound

Traveling on I-285 South: Must use exit 46 fro I-20 Eastbound

