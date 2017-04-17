First weekend at Suntrust Park in the books, officials happy with results

Following three and a half years of buildup to the opening of Suntrust Park, more than 100,000 people came through the gates during the opening weekend in what was, by many accounts, a successful and smooth launch.

“I think we exceeded people’s expectations,” said Cobb County District Two Commissioner Bob Ott. “The coolest part was watching all the people have a really good time.”

Ott, whose district features Suntrust Park, was at all three games over the weekend. He said he saw no signs of trouble or concern, other than the failure of the Uber drop-off and pick-up locations along Windy Ridge Parkway.

Hundreds of people Friday and Saturday night were frustrated by having to wait an hour or longer to get a ride, as drivers tried to adapt to the unfamiliar setting.

“I want Uber to work, because that’s 3,000 people that aren’t driving,” said Ott, who added the county and the Braves were continuing to work with Uber to adjust the post-game pick-up plan.

Uber did not respond to a request for an interview Monday.

Otherwise, reviews of Suntrust Park on Twitter and on sports talk radio Monday seemed overwhelmingly positive, with people saying they were able to get in and out without encountering much of anything in the way of traffic.

The Monday, April 17 game against the San Diego Padres appeared to be the first regular weeknight test of traffic, with most people having taken off Friday, April 14 for Good Friday.

