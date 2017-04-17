Police find taser disguised as cigarette package during traffic stop

The Kennesaw Police Department says an officer found a taser disguised as a cigarette package during a traffic stop.

Police say while an officer was speaking to the driver, the driver repeatedly asked to smoke.

While police say the driver was not allowed to get cigarettes during the traffic stop, they later found what looked like a package of cigarettes, but turned out to be a taser.

"You would be surprised at the type of weapons that have been made to look like 'normal items,'" the department said in a Facebook post.

The department didn't provide specific information on the traffic stop, or what happened to the driver, but posted video of the taser to explain to residents why you're not allowed to get items from your car during a traffic stop.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.