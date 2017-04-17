Scammers' victims to get $586 million returned - CBS46 News

Scammers' victims to get $586 million returned

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
Victims of scams who wired their money through Western Union may be eligible to get at least some of it returned.

Earlier this year, Western Union agreed to a $586 million settlement with the Justice Department and the FTC. That money will go to the victims.

We're now learning about the payback process. Better Call Harry has the details.

Click here to sign up for email updates on the Western Union remission program.

Click here for a FAQ on the program. 

