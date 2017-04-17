Scammers' victims to get $586 million returned

Victims of scams who wired their money through Western Union may be eligible to get at least some of it returned.

Earlier this year, Western Union agreed to a $586 million settlement with the Justice Department and the FTC. That money will go to the victims.

We're now learning about the payback process. Better Call Harry has the details.

Click here to sign up for email updates on the Western Union remission program.

Click here for a FAQ on the program.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.