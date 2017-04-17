Police: Juvenile arrested for giving gun to teen who accidentally shot himself

Police say they have arrested a juvenile who is accused of giving a gun to a 13-year-old who accidentally shot himself.

Malachi Hemphill was in his bedroom playing with a gun on social media when he shot and killed himself.

Family members say he traded his iPhone for the gun about four days before the shooting.

In a statement to CBS46, the Forest Park Police Department says the juvenile furnished the gun and has been charged with numerous offenses related to the incident.

The name of the juvenile was not released.

