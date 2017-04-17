Voting equipment stolen in Cobb County

Officials from Cobb County and the state are investigating the theft of voting equipment from a precinct manager's vehicle.

"They could use your information for anything," says Angelia Garrett, a voter in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.

But she's steamed that her personal data, and the info of other Cobb County voters, might be in the hands of a criminal.

"I don't like that. I wouldn't want anybody having by driver's license or address. They can use it on identify fraud," says Garrett.

Police say someone stole voting equipment out of a poll manager's vehicle on Saturday night. Cobb County uses the equipment to check in voters.

The Board of Elections sent CBS46 a statement that read, in part:

"Our office has re-configured the coding for the April 18 election to render the stolen Express Poll units ineffective, and we have partnered with local law enforcement to track down the perpetrators and monitor suspicious activity at polling places."

The elections director told the AJC that even though the file includes driver's license numbers, addresses and other data, it does not include social security numbers.

"One of the ways you do identity fraud is you take little bits of information about somebody that are hard to find, you add it up, and that can become identity theft," says Georgia Tech privacy and cybersecurity professor Peter Swire.

State leaders aren't happy about the way Cobb County reacted to the theft. In a statement we obtained from Secretary of State Brian Kemp, he writes:

"It is unacceptable that the Cobb County Elections Office waited two days to notify my office of this theft. We have opened an investigation, and we are taking steps to ensure that it has no effect on the election [Tuesday]. I am confident that the results will not be compromised."

CBS46 asked why the county waited two days to notify the Secretary of State, and how many voter's information might be stolen. Count on us to let you know when we hear back.

