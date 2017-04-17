Buford Highway back open in Brookhaven after fire

Some in Congress are trying to attack the problem of children dying in hot cars by suggesting a warning system be implemented by car makers.More >
Some in Congress are trying to attack the problem of children dying in hot cars by suggesting a warning system be implemented by car makers.More >
A spokesperson with the DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police says viral video of a DeKalb County police officer beating a woman inside a store doesn't tell the whole story.More >
A spokesperson with the DeKalb Fraternal Order of Police says viral video of a DeKalb County police officer beating a woman inside a store doesn't tell the whole story.More >
Notorious international jewel thief Doris Payne, who has been a suspect in several shoplifting incidents dating back to the 1950s, is in trouble again.More >
Notorious international jewel thief Doris Payne, who has been a suspect in several shoplifting incidents dating back to the 1950s, is in trouble again.More >
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >
MARTA service at the Decatur station was temporarily delayed Tuesday after a bomb threat.More >
MARTA service at the Decatur station was temporarily delayed Tuesday after a bomb threat.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning on a new high tech credit card scam called shimming.More >
The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning on a new high tech credit card scam called shimming.More >