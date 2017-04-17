Buford Highway back open in Brookhaven after fire

Buford Highway has re-opened in Brookhaven following a fire under the Peachtree Creek bridge.

The highway was closed in both directions between North Druid and West Druid Hills Road late Monday night.

The highway closed after a debris fire under the Peachtree Creek bridge.

The bridge remained closed after the fire so it could be inspected by the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Brookhaven police tweeted just before midnight that the bridge re-opened.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved .