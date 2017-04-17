8 apartment buildings evacuated in Sandy Springs due to gas leak

Guy Eargle Jr., 68, was found dead on Monday night inside his Fort Lauderdale home. His friends tell CBS46 he split his time between Florida and his properties in Buckhead.More >
Guy Eargle Jr., 68, was found dead on Monday night inside his Fort Lauderdale home. His friends tell CBS46 he split his time between Florida and his properties in Buckhead.More >
Atlanta is hoping to make a dent in its homeless population with a newly secured $50 million plan.More >
Atlanta is hoping to make a dent in its homeless population with a newly secured $50 million plan.More >
Police say two juveniles are in custody, while two remain at large after a police chase in Atlanta Wednesday.More >
Police say two juveniles are in custody, while two remain at large after a police chase in Atlanta Wednesday.More >
Police are investigating a two vehicle accident involving an overturned car. Authorities say the driver has been removed from the vehicle on Piedmont Avenue and North Avenue.More >
Police are investigating a two vehicle accident involving an overturned car. Authorities say the driver has been removed from the vehicle on Piedmont Avenue and North Avenue.More >
Stores at Medlock Corners had to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a gas leak in Johns Creek.More >
Stores at Medlock Corners had to be evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a gas leak in Johns Creek.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
Roswell police and firefighters raced against time to rescue two dogs locked inside a car where temperatures topped 160 degrees.More >
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >
A woman who was found inside a vehicle along with her dead 1-year-old child has been arrested and charged with murder.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
A Cobb County veteran is asking for an explanation after he was told he couldn't fly his flag while tailgating before a Braves game on Monday night.More >
The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning on a new high tech credit card scam called shimming.More >
The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning on a new high tech credit card scam called shimming.More >