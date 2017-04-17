8 apartment buildings evacuated in Sandy Springs due to gas leak

Eight apartment buildings were evacuated in Sandy Springs late Monday after a gas leak.

The evacuations occurred at the Legacy Key Apartment in the 8800 block of Dunwoody Place.

Crews are at the scene working on the leak.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to help families who have been displaced.

