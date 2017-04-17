Business guru shares 'Millionaire Moves' with aspiring young entrepreneurs

Morehouse College senior Blake Stoner is part of a trending wave of entrepreneur activists.

“My grandfather, he was a freedom rider in the 60's so that was in my blood,” he said.

Stoner is working to launch Vngle.com -- think of it as Facebook for community action.

“We're trying to create a platform to give a voice for the communities, to create engagement and better representation,” he said.

It's this social enterprise momentum entrepreneur Dr. William Pickard is encouraging kids like Stoner to capitalize on right here in Atlanta.

He recently wrote a book, “Millionaire Moves,” and is sharing his own tools of the trade at college campuses, most recently Spelman College.

“Ironically, my life started with the Cleveland NAACP picketing McDonald's restaurants, and that lead me to become a McDonald's owner one day,” Pickard told CBS46.

In the last four years, Metro Atlanta has consistently ranked as a top city for entrepreneurs, with women-owned and tech start-ups the fastest-growing.

This means competition is fierce.

“When we first opened here there were, I think, four other cupcake shops within a five mile radius,” said Patty Watson, co-owner of Endulge Cupcake Boutique.

Watson and her partner, Cherita Kempson, opened Endulge Cupcake Boutique in east Atlanta five years ago.

Kempson said turning their business plan into a reality was challenging.

“We would go down to city hall and find out what we needed, and then maybe go somewhere else, and they'd say, 'Oh, you'd need something different,'” she said.

Pickard said tenacity is a must for any entrepreneur.

“Your responsibility is to be ready and to persevere no matter what,” Pickard said.

Here in Atlanta, the latest numbers available from the Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy show minority-owned businesses grew 41 percent from 2007-2012. During those same years, black-owned businesses grew by nearly 40 percent.

Pickard said young black people in particular need to be more assertive when it comes to financial responsibility and creating wealth.

“If we don't begin to produce more people that can produce jobs for people that look like us, we're gonna find ourselves in a worst situation,” he said.

Pickard is the chair of global automotive alliance and owns multiple businesses, including several McDonald's franchises.

“I believe very strongly, opportunities are everywhere,” said Pickard. “And it doesn't have to be fancy. It doesn't have to be as sexy.”

